Advanced search

Rise in modern slavery reports in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 May 2020

Cases involving modern slavery have risen in North Somerset.

Cases involving modern slavery have risen in North Somerset.

This content is subject to copyright.

More than 150 potential victims of modern slavery were referred to police in North Somerset last year, according to Home Office figures.

Across the whole UK, the number of modern slavery victims reached a record high, with more than 10,000 potential victims.

Each case qualified as a potential victim of trafficking, slavery or forced labour.

The Human Trafficking Foundation has suggested the increase in the number of identified potential cases could have resulted from a better awareness of the problem.

However, the foundation warned the UK figure could be a ‘serious underestimate’.

The Modern Slavery Act was introduced in 2015 covering incidents involving domestic servitude, forced sex work or labour exploitation.

In total, data taken from the Home Office show 177 cases in North Somerset were reported to Avon and Somerset Constabulary, a dramatic rise on the previous year’s figure of 84.

However, of the 177 referrals, just seven per cent received a ‘conclusive grounds’ decision.

This decision is given when the referrals are positively identified as modern slavery victims, which enables victims to access to specialist services and support.

In a report accompanying the data, the Home Office said: “This is a result of the current length of time taken to make conclusive grounds decisions.”

Though, Human Trafficking Foundation spokesman, Tamara Barnett stated there is ‘no adequate excuse’.

Tamara said: “This has to change. Not only does it cost the state a huge amount, but survivors are left in limbo during this time, usually not allowed to work and unable to plan for their futures, with some, we know, becoming suicidal as a result.”

Suspected victims of modern slavery can be flagged to the Home Office by organisations such as the police service, council or government agencies.

After this, the referrals are put through the National Referral Mechanism before an assessment is made to determine what support they are given moving forward.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the National Referral Mechanism is continuing to take referrals and the Home Office has confirmed support workers will deliver services remotely where possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Council to discuss transition from lockdown arrangements

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Council to discuss transition from lockdown arrangements

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Looking back on Ben Kirk’s time with Weston FC. Part One:

Ben Kirk moved to Weston from Bridgwater Town in 2010 and would stay with the club until 2014.

Parker honoured to be made new club captain at Hornets ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Hornets No.8 Matt Parkers try against Bridgwater & Albion was one of eight tries he scored last season. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thousands admitted for obesity related illnesses in North Somerset

Women accounted for 2,530, or 70 per cent, of North Somerset’s obesity-related hospital admissions during 2018-19.

Rise in modern slavery reports in North Somerset

Cases involving modern slavery have risen in North Somerset.

Highbridge recycling centre reopens with restrictions

Highbridge recycling centre
Drive 24