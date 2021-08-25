Scouts take part in hillfort preservation
- Credit: North Somerset Council
Members of the 1st Ashcombe Scouts Group have been helping volunteers to remove vegetation at the site of Worlebury camp Iron Age hillfort.
The hillfort is a scheduled monument on the edge of Weston, which is on Historic England’s Heritage at-risk register.
The scouts spent two sessions working with the Worlebury Hillfort Group at the site, and were given a tour of the scheduled monument by its volunteers. The area the scouts cleared is now affectionately-called Scouts Glade.
The scouts' work will now help them towards a variety of different badges, including world challenge, heritage, environmental and team work.
William Fraher of the Worlebury Hillfort Group said: “It was great to see the scouts working so hard to improve biodiversity. They seemed very interested in the way the fort showed how people lived two-and-a-half thousand years ago.”
Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, added: "It’s great to have young people involved helping our hard-working and dedicated volunteers.
"Well done Ashcombe Scouts, you can be proud of yourselves."
