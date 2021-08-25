News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Scouts take part in hillfort preservation

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 11:00 AM August 25, 2021   
1st Ashcombe Scouts Group at the site of the Worlebury camp Iron Age hillfort.

1st Ashcombe Scouts Group at the site of the Worlebury camp Iron Age hillfort. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Members of the 1st Ashcombe Scouts Group have been helping volunteers to remove vegetation at the site of Worlebury camp Iron Age hillfort.

The hillfort is a scheduled monument on the edge of Weston, which is on Historic England’s Heritage at-risk register.

The scouts spent two sessions working with the Worlebury Hillfort Group at the site, and were given a tour of the scheduled monument by its volunteers. The area the scouts cleared is now affectionately-called Scouts Glade.

The scouts' work will now help them towards a variety of different badges, including world challenge, heritage, environmental and team work.

William Fraher of the Worlebury Hillfort Group said: “It was great to see the scouts working so hard to improve biodiversity. They seemed very interested in the way the fort showed how people lived two-and-a-half thousand years ago.”

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, added: "It’s great to have young people involved helping our hard-working and dedicated volunteers. 

"Well done Ashcombe Scouts, you can be proud of yourselves."

