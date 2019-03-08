Gallery

PICTURES: Scouts group hosts first model railway show

Seb Addelsee with Martin, Russel and Simon. Picture: Jeremy Long. (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Model railway enthusiasts gathered to enjoy an inaugural show on Sunday.

The 1st Ashcombe Scout Group hosted its show in partnership with the Weston N Gauge Society at Kewstoke Village Hall.

More than 100 people enjoyed 13 layouts and refreshments provided by the scout group, and just under £300 was raised for the scouts.

Traders set up included Avalon Line Sales, Tracy's Trains and Keith Price.

Organiser Geoff Bowyer said: "It went really well and it was nice to see so many people come and learn more about our groups.

"It was refreshing to see a number of families come and they gave us very positive feedback, it's a good social occasion and nice to share your hobby with other people.

"I would also like to thank the committee for allowing us to hold the show in its village hall."

Philip and Susan Ford with their N guage model as 1st Ashcombe Scout Group host a family model railway show at Kewstoke Village Hall. Picture: Jeremy Long. Philip and Susan Ford with their N guage model as 1st Ashcombe Scout Group host a family model railway show at Kewstoke Village Hall. Picture: Jeremy Long.

The group hopes to host another show next year.

