Girlguiding group restarts activities

PUBLISHED: 09:22 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 28 October 2020

Members of the 1st Worle Guide. Picture: 1st Worle Guide

Members of the 1st Worle Guide. Picture: 1st Worle Guide

The 1st Worle Guide leadership team is looking for members to join its group.

GirlGuiding UK like many organisations, has had six months off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Groups are gradually easing back into  face-to-face meetings and have events lined up in line with Government guidelines.

Guides is for girls aged 10-14 and is an opportunity to make life-long friends, complete their Duke of Edinburgh award when they turn 14, volunteer for other units in the district, go on camps and most importantly, have fun.

A group spokesman said: “Over the next few weeks we will be planning some outdoor meetings.

“These will include campfires in the woods, real life Cluedo, escape rooms in the park, a barbecue on the beach and much more.

“If anyone is interested in this amazing opportunity, please email us at 1stworleguides@gmail.com.”

