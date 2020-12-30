1st Worle Guides bring festive cheer to nursing home residents

Published: 6:44 AM December 30, 2020

Residents at a Weston nursing home were delighted to each receive a very special Christmas card, homemade by the girls at 1st Worle Guides.

The guides brought some festive cheer to residents at Beaufort Hall Nursing Home by making each resident a very special homemade Christmas card.

The girls of 1st Worle Guides with their homemade Christmas cards. - Credit: 1st Worle Guides

Activity coordinator, Emma Parker said: "It has been a difficult year for residents at the home, who have had limited contact with family and friends due to the pandemic, so to receive such thoughtful and lovely homemade cards has really brightened all our spirits.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the 1st Worle Guides for putting such care and thought into making the lovely cards and for bringing some much-needed festive cheer into the home.’

1st Worle Guide leader Olivia Bamber, who is also a carer at the nursing home, hand-delivered the Christmas cards to every resident.

The guides, who have been holding their meetings virtually, had fun making the cards and hope to be able to visit the residents at the home when it is safe to do so.

Olivia said: “It’s an amazing feeling to have a group of girls who are so motivated to make a difference in the community. I am so proud of every single one of them.

“I cannot wait to do more community projects with the guides in the future. Well done 1st Worle Guides.”