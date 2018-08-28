Charity golf day raises thousands for good causes

Brean Charity Golf Day raised more than £5,000 for good causes. Picture: Holiday Resort Unity Holiday Resort Unity

A charity golf day raised more than £5,000 for good causes.

The 28th annual Sports Celebrity Am which took place during the summer, at Brean Golf Club saw 23 teams compete in the popular event.

Money raised was dished out at the end of December.

The tournament raised a total of £5,500 for the Injured Jockeys Fund and St Margaret’s Hospice.

Former jockeys John Francome and Carl Llewellyn took part, along with FIM speedway grand prix race director Phil Morris, as well as World Champion darts player Bob Anderson.

They were joined by members of Brean Golf Club, PGA professionals, Team Brean and players from the local community.

A total of £3,900 was raised for the Injured Jockey’s Fund, who provide support to jockeys who are injured, or unable to ride, as a result of financial, health or personal issues.

A further £1,700 was donated to Somerset-based St Margaret’s Hospice who care for terminal patients.