More than 30,000 people vaccinated across Weston and Worle

Published: 8:42 AM March 19, 2021

More than 40 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weston GP practices have now vaccinated more than 30,000 residents against Covid-19.

It has been three months since GP practices joined the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out and more than 40 per cent of the eligible population in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire has been vaccinated.

Dr John Heather, local GP and clinical director at Pier Health Group, which comprises eight GP practices in Weston and the surrounding area, said: “We have delivered over 31,000 vaccines to date in Weston and Worle which is absolutely amazing. It’s not only down to the staff and volunteers involved but also the public who are coming in for their vaccines.”

More than 500 volunteers - aged 16-75 - across the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG) signed up to help with the vaccination programme.

Volunteers including students, farmers, air crew, pilots, bar staff, artists, drivers, lawyers, retired doctors, nurses and dentists have all given up their spare time to help with the roll-out of the UK’s biggest vaccination programme.

Thousands of staff including doctors, nurses, health care assistants, paramedics, administrators and managers are also involved in the vaccination programme in BNSSG working across 50 different sites, ranging from GP practices, community centres, sports grounds and village halls.

In BNSSG, 44.4 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the vaccine. This includes 96.6 per cent of people aged 80-plus and 100 per cent of those aged 75-79.

Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group has given the highest percentage of people under 55 the first dose of the vaccine – 28 per cent. It has also vaccinated the greatest percentage of all eligible adults – 56.6 per cent.

GP-led vaccination clinics are currently focussing on vaccinating people in priority group six who are aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions. People who had their first dose in December are also being invited back for their second dose.

People aged 56 and over will receive a letter from the national NHS inviting them to book their vaccination at either Ashton Gate Vaccination Centre or one of seven local community pharmacies, which includes Locking Pharmacy in Worle.

For more details on the vaccination programme in Weston and Worle, log on to https://bnssghealthiertogether.org.uk/covid-19-mass-vaccination/ or for Somerset, log on to https://www.somersetccg.nhs.uk/health/local-services/health-services-during-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccinations-in-somerset/