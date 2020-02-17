5 ways home care services are helping elderly loved ones stay at home for longer

A home carer can be a companion for elderly people to chat to and laugh with.

Home care service providers, Right at Home are helping residents living in North Somerset and the surrounding area remain in their homes for longer by offering them the companionship and support they need.

With the help of a carer your loved one can start doing things they love again.

Managing director Grant Attwood explains how their services can help your family.

What are home care services?

Home care services can help those living independently cope with their daily routine and move around the home. Caregivers can help them get to doctor's appointments and attend local social groups or events. Even go with them for a stroll in the local park.

Home carers can help clients manage their daily tasks and routines.

How Home care services can help your loved one:

1. Personalised, specialist care that suits their needs

Sharing your time with someone can have a lasting impact.

From the comfort of their home, your relative can have access to the care and help they need.

Right at Home's professional and highly trained Caregivers can offer support for a variety of care needs and support you or your loved ones regardless of their ability or condition.

They can offer consistent companionship and stable care for clients with Alzheimer's or Dementia and become a friendly face you and your family member can trust and rely on.

2. Maintaining their independence

Home carers can help clients manage their daily routines, carry out jobs around the home and go out with them. This can help your family member remain independent and stay in their homes for longer.

You can choose how often to use the home care service. They can visit for one hour a day up to 24 hours a day, as many days of the week as you need.

3. Offering them companionship and support

Daily interaction can benefit your loved one's mental and physical wellbeing. A home carer can be a companion for elderly people to chat to and laugh with.

"Our carers will signpost and help people access hobbies and personal interests they may not be able to do independently anymore. We find out what is important to people and see how we can make their goals a reality," Grant said.

4. Get them involved with the local community

Sharing your time with someone and starting a conversation with them can have a lasting impact.

Right at Home works with the local community to combat the loneliness and isolation many senior citizens face.

"We want to organise events and activities that everyone can join in with and create a safe place for our clients to have fun, meet new people and give others in the community a chance to get involved and make a difference," said Grant.

5. Support for the family

Being there for your loved one when they need extra help can be overwhelming.

Right at Home can offer one-off or regular visits to help. Working with you, they'll devise a specific care plan that addresses what services and type of care you want for your relative.

This way you can relax knowing that they are in safe hands.

Are home care services worth it?

"Only you or your loved one can make that decision, but it can be worth exploring the care options available in your local area and learning what support they can offer," Grant said.

How to choose the right home care service for you?

Right at Home is a family run business that values working with its clients and their families to deliver a high standard of care.

"We aim to make a difference every day providing support for the local community, helping our clients maintain their independence with the home services we can offer and improve their quality of life with the social events and activities we run," Grant said.

"Our flexibility means we're a lifeline of support for the family. We can fit around your schedule to provide round the clock care for your loved one while allowing you to have a break," Grant said.

"We're industry recognised for the high quality of care we provide. Currently, we're the most highly rated home care agency on the UK's leading home care review site homecare.co.uk, with an average review score of 9.8 out 10."

"We're excited to bring this quality of care to North Somerset."

For more information visit rightathomeuk.co.uk call 01934 235410 or you can find the team at 137 Pastures Avenue, St Georges, Weston Super Mare, BS22 7SB.