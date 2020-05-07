5 things to look out for when buying your new fence

Your ColourFence panels, when fitted securely, can withstand winds of up to 130mph. Picture: ColourFence Archant

Since lockdown began, many of us are having fun exercising our green thumbs. Your garden is the one place you can be outside, enjoy the sun and keep busy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A metal fence can help protect your home and increase the security of your garden. Picture: ColourFence A metal fence can help protect your home and increase the security of your garden. Picture: ColourFence

As you work through your gardening checklist you may notice that your fence needs some TLC. Shelley Stewart from ColourFence Taunton shares what five things to check for when buying your new fence.

1. Durability

You want to know that your new fence will stand the test of time. This means ensuring it can withstand harsh weather.

Make sure your fence can offer you privacy, is long-lasting and easy to care for. Picture: ColourFence Make sure your fence can offer you privacy, is long-lasting and easy to care for. Picture: ColourFence

ColourFence panels withstand gusts of wind up to 130mph, ensuring after a night of heavy rain and storms, your fence will still be standing the next morning.

“You should consider buying metal fencing over traditional timber. It’s stronger and fares better in our unpredictable British weather,” Shelley said.

“When shopping around check the length of your warranty – this is a good sign of whether it’s a worthwhile investment or not. Our fence panels are guaranteed for 25 years and will not warp, crack, shrink, rot, peel or fade.”

2. Minimal maintenance and easy care

ColourFence is a metal garden fence solution that once fitted requires no treatments or repairs. Virtually maintenance-free, just an occasional hose down with water twice a year will keep your fence looking as good as new.

“Our panels are made from Colorbond high tensile steel with a layer of Zincalume that doesn’t rust and if scratched, the layer forms a waterproof barrier. You will never need to repaint, stain or repair your fence again,” Shelley explained.

3. Attractiveness and versatility

Both sides of the panels are the same colour meaning both you and your neighbour have a stunning fence to look at year after year, helping you build good neighbourly relations.

The fence panels come in four colours – cream, evergreen, bluestone or natural wood brown. You can install the trellis in the same colour as your panels or a contrasting shade.

“Our panels are eight feet wide and include the intermediate posts, unlike standard wooden panels. Whatever the shape of your garden we can step, rake or cut your ColourFence to size, allowing your boundary to follow the natural contours of your land,” Shelley said.

4. Added security

The panels have no footholds and a smooth finish. You can relax knowing your new fence will deter intruders and help maintain privacy.

“Our traditional metal garden gates are ideal for front gardens or driveways. With the ability to choose from simple drop bolts to key operated deadlocks we can guarantee the safety of your garden,” Shelley added.

5. Ensures privacy

The team can install fence panels from one metre to 2.1m tall, allowing you to enjoy your garden in peace and privacy. It’s worth noting that consent is usually required for a garden fence over two metres in height.

Can I install my new fence during lockdown?

“We’d recommend that you use our installation service to fit your new fence. This way we can guarantee it’s fitted securely, and we can cut the panels to the perfect size for your garden,” Shelley advised.

“We can carry out installations during the lockdown. We’re taking time to make all the necessary arrangements beforehand - explaining to you and your neighbours how much time we’ll need and what time we’ll arrive.”

This way the team can make sure they can gain entry to the property but minimise contact and abide by social distancing measures.

“Our traditional metal fences work well in any garden, front or back,” Shelley added.

To book a free no obligation quote contact Shelley or Jordan on 01823 792029 or email info@colourfencetaunton.co.uk. Visit colourfencetaunton.co.uk for more information or download a free brochure.