Volunteers pick up dozens of bags of dog poo in Weston park

James Willis-Bowden with children Felicity, Bethany and Harvey, and volunteers clearing dog-poo from Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Volunteers have collected 50 bags of dog poo during a cleaning operation in a Weston park.

James Willis-Bowden organised the event to clean Grove Park after he noticed there was 'poo everywhere'.

He was joined by 10 volunteers on the day, including Johnny Boxshall from Friends of Grove Park.

During the hour and a half clean-up, they discussed how to prevent the park from being covered in poo and how to recycle poos picked up in fuel or compost.

James said: "A lot of people say they don't want to go to the park because there's so much poo around.

"I take the kids to some of the parks around Weston riding the bikes and found there's a lot of poo everywhere, which I was surprised about and I wanted to find a way to combat it.

"There was a lot of the poo was around the bandstand, where the kids play. We were expecting a lot of it to be at the top end of the park.

"I might organise another event for next month."