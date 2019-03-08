Advanced search

IN PICTURES: Huntington's Disease fundraiser makes thousands for charity

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 June 2019

Guests at Huntington's Disease Association fundraiser on Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Danielle Long

Guests at Huntington's Disease Association fundraiser on Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Danielle Long

Danielle Long

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a 'hideous genetic disease'.

Guests at Huntington's Disease Association fundraiser on Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Danielle LongGuests at Huntington's Disease Association fundraiser on Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Danielle Long

The Mercury's digital sales specialist Danielle Long hosted a fundraiser on Weston's Grand Pier for the Huntington's Disease Association, which raised £6,630.90 thanks to a £3,000 top up from the paper's owner, Archant.

Guests were entertained with live music from The Tritones and took part in an auction and raffle to win more than 30 prizes donated from local businesses.

Ms Long said: "Huntington's is a generic disease which runs in my family; there is currently no cure for the disease.

"This will allow research to carry on and get to the point where we can find a cure for this hideous disease.

Guests at Huntington's Disease Association fundraiser on Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Danielle LongGuests at Huntington's Disease Association fundraiser on Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Danielle Long

"The event was a huge success; I was so touched there were so many people willing to support this cause which is so close to my families' heart."

For more information, visit www.hda.org.uk/huntingtons-disease

