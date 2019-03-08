Church annual event raises £500

Teddy bear's parachute, St John the Baptist Church, Churchill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A summer barbecue helped to raise hundreds of pounds for the upkeep of a church.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teddy bear's parachute, St John the Baptist Church, Churchill. Jill Warren on top of the church tower. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Teddy bear's parachute, St John the Baptist Church, Churchill. Jill Warren on top of the church tower. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

St John the Baptist Church, in Churchill, invited the community to get involved in its annual summer lunch but this year they added a teddy parachute drop.

Approximately £500 was raised for the church.

Reverend Tim Jessiman joined the event with his teddy bear dressed up as a priest.

Event organiser and churchwarden, Tricia Avery, said: "We launched the bears wearing custom-made parachutes from the top of the church tower.

Teddy bear's parachute, St John the Baptist Church, Churchill. Greg Newman and Jill Warren on top of the church tower. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Teddy bear's parachute, St John the Baptist Church, Churchill. Greg Newman and Jill Warren on top of the church tower. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"The display of inginuity and design skills was amazing, vented balloon material and very professional looking, recyled animal feed bags attached with baler twine through to quickly engineered on the day.

"Everyone enjoyed the day and helped raise more than £500.

"Our next event will be on December 1."