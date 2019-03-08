Weston father appealing for help to raise vital funds

A man who was forced to quit his favourite hobby due to a severe condition is appealing for help to get him back on the road.

Dave Townsend, aged 49, was a keen cyclist before he was diagnosed with rheumatoid, oesteo, and psoriatic arthritis which limits his mobility.

Living with the condition means he relies on his wheelchair when he is outdoors and uses a walking stick indoors.

Dave is hoping to raise £3,200 to pay for a recumbent trike, which he believes would enable him to get his life back on track.

The bike would benefit the whole family as Dave would be able to spend more time with them outdoors, including going cycling with his nine-year-old son Tristan, who is also a keen cyclist.

He said: "I used to be a keen cyclist but as the arthritis got worse, it just became harder to keep cycling because standard bikes would hurt my joints.

"I used to cycle 20 miles to work using the Bristol and Bath cycling path, it was just a part of my day to day routine, I'd always loved cycling.

"Back in July, I managed to find a company which helps disabled people re-engage with the outdoors and they were able to assess me and tell me what I would need.

"So, I drove down to Devon and tried one of the trike's with Tristan, we had our first ride together on that day.

"Raising this money means I'd be able to spend more time with my kids and my family.

"It would also mean I can get some exercise which will help my joints greatly and lose some of the weight I've gained over the years."

Before the diagnosis, Dave worked as a marine engineer for 17 years but he medically retired after he could no longer reach into small workspaces.

Dave has started selling some of his possessions to pay for the trike and so far he has made £500.

In addition to the £2,000 which he is raising on the crowdfunding site, he would need to raise £3,200 in total, which includes the fees to buy the trike and making the modifications so he can use it safely and comfortably.

He added: "The modifications will allow me to control the trike easily as I have less grip in one hand.

"It would be nice to be able to just go out again on the bike and even on the beach with my family."

You can donate to the cause at www.gofundme.com/f/recumbent-trike-for-disabled-dad