Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Waiting times at A&E fall after overnight closure

PUBLISHED: 15:46 08 March 2019

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Weston General Hospital’s A&E is treating patients more quickly since it shut overnight.

On average, 80 per cent of patients were seen within four hours in January, compared with about 60 per cent two years before.

The improvements coincide with opening hours being cut to 8am-10pm in July 2017.

Weston Area Health NHS Trust chief executive James Rimmer said: “The improvements have taken place consistently over the past two years, including when the department has been closed overnight.

“We all know how stressful and worrying it can be to come into A&E – it is really important people are seen quickly, with decisions made about their care as swiftly as possible. This national report shows we have not only improved significantly but also we are now above the national average for A&E departments.”

MORE: Why Weston cannot have an ‘all-signing-all-dancing’ hospital.

Only one hospital in England – Aintree’s near Liverpool – experienced greater changes.

Julia Ross, chief executive of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG – which is proposing Weston A&E be permanently shut at night – said: “This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of staff at Weston Hospital.

“Ensuring A&E is well staffed during the busiest times of the day means more patients receive the right care, first time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

EXCLUSIVE: Seven Sovereign Centre leases have already expired prompting uncertainty over future

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

EXCLUSIVE: Seven Sovereign Centre leases have already expired prompting uncertainty over future

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Wyatt wins prestigious RNLI Shield silverware after close call at Worlebury Golf Club

RNLI Shield winner Pete Wyatt with captain Paul McAdams at Worlebury Golf Club

Waiting times at A&E fall after overnight closure

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Win tickets to The Communicators comeback show

Burnham Britska band the Communicators are set to play their first gig in six years at Weston's Tropicana

Country star all set for farewell appearance at Weston’s Playhouse

Charlie Landsborough will perform at The Playhouse.

Weston film project launched to celebrate International Women’s Day

Becky Walsh has launched Weston super Woman on International Women's Day. Picture: Becky Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists