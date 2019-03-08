Video

Waiting times at A&E fall after overnight closure

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston General Hospital’s A&E is treating patients more quickly since it shut overnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On average, 80 per cent of patients were seen within four hours in January, compared with about 60 per cent two years before.

The improvements coincide with opening hours being cut to 8am-10pm in July 2017.

Weston Area Health NHS Trust chief executive James Rimmer said: “The improvements have taken place consistently over the past two years, including when the department has been closed overnight.

“We all know how stressful and worrying it can be to come into A&E – it is really important people are seen quickly, with decisions made about their care as swiftly as possible. This national report shows we have not only improved significantly but also we are now above the national average for A&E departments.”

MORE: Why Weston cannot have an ‘all-signing-all-dancing’ hospital.

Only one hospital in England – Aintree’s near Liverpool – experienced greater changes.

Julia Ross, chief executive of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG – which is proposing Weston A&E be permanently shut at night – said: “This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of staff at Weston Hospital.

“Ensuring A&E is well staffed during the busiest times of the day means more patients receive the right care, first time.”