Online Italian takeaway service opens in Weston

Guilio's Italian takeaway opening in Oxford Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An online-only Italian takeaway, which offers only a home delivery option, has opened in Weston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guilio's Italian takeaway opening in Oxford Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Guilio's Italian takeaway opening in Oxford Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Guilio's Italian, in Oxford Street, offers customers a service where they can watch the chef live online as he makes the food.

The takeaway founded by Gemma Zaire, Julio Ellis and chef Chris Burrell, will be working with Yeti and Deliveroo to deliver the food.

Gemma said: "We're trying to bring something different to Weston.

"It's a very interesting concept and I think it should get some peoples interest.

"We offer a diverse range of food including a vegan menu as well as deserts.

"Everything we make will be from scratch even the ravioli.

"We will be working on bringing our own delivery service and collection soon."