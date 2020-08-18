A-level results: 100 per cent pass rate at Sidcot School

Sidcot School achieved a 100 per cent pass rate. Picture: Sidcot School Archant

Students at Sidcot School celebrated their A-level results on Thursday after the school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

The overall pass rate was up from 96 per cent in 2019 - with 83 per cent of entries graded A*-C, up by 21 per cent from last year.

In 2019, 19 per cent of students achieved grades A*-A, but this figure rose to 27 per cent this year.

Four pupils were awarded the top grades of A* across the board.

There was also a 100 per cent pass rate in BTEC sport and extended project qualifications, while 90 per cent of International Baccalaureate (IB) students were awarded the diploma.

Headteacher Iain Kilpatrick said: “Although this has been an unprecedented year, I am delighted with the performance of our students at A-level, IB and BTEC. They have worked very hard and should be justifiably proud of their achievements, which will act as a firm foundation for the next stage in their lives beyond school.

“As well as leaving with excellent grades, they have developed the intellectual curiosity, emotional intelligence and resilience to be successful and compassionate members of society and I wish them well.

“With results being based on assessments made by teachers, I am impressed by the close correlation of what was submitted and what was awarded. The vast majority of grades remained unchanged, which is testament to the skill and professional judgement of my teaching colleagues.

“I hope that students across the country will be able to reflect positively on their time at school and especially over sixth form.

“As well as achieving excellent A Levels today, our students at Sidcot have developed academic curiosity, emotional intelligence as well as resilience – traits that I know will make them valuable and effective members of society in the years to come.”

The IB is an internationally-renowned alternative to A-levels and this year Sidcot students achieved an average score of 32 points, which maintains the school’s place above the world average.

Jeanne Cavil scored 44 out of 45 points, putting her in the top one per cent of IB students internationally and equating to around five A*s at A-level.

The IB allows students to study six subjects, alongside an extended essay, as well as taking part in voluntary activities.

Mr Kilpatrick addded: “The International Baccalaureate continues to be a rigorous and academically-challenging qualification, therefore I am very pleased with the performance of our IB cohort this year.

“Jeanne’s score was quite phenomenal. However, with an average score of 32, well above the world average, all our students should be very pleased with their achievements.

“The IB equips them to be flexible learners with a truly global outlook and I wish them every success in the future.”