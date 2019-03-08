Five things to do this weekend: Beer and Cider festival

Beach Lawns. Weston Lions Club Beer Festival. John Manley, Jackie Golding, Geoff Britan and Nigel Cormack. Archant

There is plenty to do in Weston this weekend, from a two-day Pride extravaganza to a huge ale and cider festival.

Now the children are finished for the school, summer is officially beginning and we have picked out some of the best events to visit.

n Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, will have a workshop featuring dinosaur and fossil-themed slime taking place from 10am-5pm on Friday.

Tickets, priced £5, are available on the door or online at www.westonmuseum.org

n For the 12th year running, Weston Lions' real ale and cider festival is will be held at the Beach Lawns, in Marine Parade.

The event will run from Friday to Saturday from 11am-10.30pm and on Sunday from 10am-5pm.

Entry before 5pm is £1 and £3 after 5pm.

There also will be a gin bar at the festival this year and plenty of live music acts will perform throughout the festival.

The event will raise money for local charities.

n Foodies are sure to be excited by the Somerset Street Food Festival, which will take place the Italian Gardens.

Food will be served from noon to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 8pm on Sunday.

A range of exotic cuisines will be on offer ranging from Chinese, Mexican, French, Malaysian, Italian and many more.

Traders will serve up a huge selection of delights including stone-baked pizza, gooey mac 'n' cheese, boa buns, gourmet hotdogs, and much more.

Tickets for the free event are available at www.streetfoodwarehouse.co.uk

n The town's annual LGBTQ+ festival is back for another year.

Weston Pride will take place, at Grove Park, on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6pm.

X-Factor stars Amelia Lily and Saara Aalto will be headlining, and La Voix, Sean Smith and many more will be seen during the weekend.

Tickets, priced £3-9, are available online at www.wsmpride.com

n St Paul's Church, Walliscote Road, will be holding its next car boot sale on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

There will be stalls selling plants, gifts, jewellery and toys.