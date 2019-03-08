Community raises thousands of pounds at a charity dinner
PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 August 2019
A community group raised £4,300 at its inaugural fundraising feast.
Churchill Preschool held a charity dinner, which saw 90 guests enjoy a high-quality meal at Yeo Valley's headquarters in Blagdon.
The dairy company provided a three-course meal and stylishly decorated the venue for the event.
There was a fashion show, a charity frock shop and market stalls for guests to browse on the night.
Churchill Preschool is a non-profit organisation and a registered charity - and the cash raised will doubtless provide the group with a handy boost.
The preschool's chairman, Fran Yandell, said: "This was the first time we'd hosted a fundraising event on such scale.
"We're so grateful to Yeo Valley for giving us this opportunity because there's no way we could have made it such a success without its support.
"Everyone had a great time, our stalls were busy all night, the food was delicious and the sun decided to make a welcome and long-overdue appearance."