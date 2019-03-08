A new sports facility opened in Wedmore

A sports facility set to enhance the playing experience of the community has opened in Wedmore.

The £421,425 project at the Wedmore Playing Fields funded by the Premier League, The FA and Government's Football Foundation opened on Sunday.

The building has four team changing rooms, two official changing rooms, a large clubroom, kitchen, bar, toilets and storage space.

The pavilion has been built to meet the demand for the two high-quality grass pitches.

Chief executive of the football foundation, Paul Thorogood, said: "The support of the Premier League, The FA and government enables the Football Foundation to help improve community sports facilities like this one across the country.

"Their funding has played a key role in delivering this refurbished changing pavilion in Somerset."