Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A new sports facility opened in Wedmore

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 July 2019

Brendan Dix, Development Manager at Somerset County FA, opens the new changing pavilion at Wedmore Playing Fields

Brendan Dix, Development Manager at Somerset County FA, opens the new changing pavilion at Wedmore Playing Fields

Archant

A sports facility set to enhance the playing experience of the community has opened in Wedmore.

The sports facility officially opened on July 14The sports facility officially opened on July 14

The £421,425 project at the Wedmore Playing Fields funded by the Premier League, The FA and Government's Football Foundation opened on Sunday.

The building has four team changing rooms, two official changing rooms, a large clubroom, kitchen, bar, toilets and storage space.

The pavilion has been built to meet the demand for the two high-quality grass pitches.

Chief executive of the football foundation, Paul Thorogood, said: "The support of the Premier League, The FA and government enables the Football Foundation to help improve community sports facilities like this one across the country.

People gathering at the opening of the new sports facilityPeople gathering at the opening of the new sports facility

"Their funding has played a key role in delivering this refurbished changing pavilion in Somerset."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Police warning over man acting ‘suspiciously’

Most Read

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Police warning over man acting ‘suspiciously’

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Police make arrest after finding stolen items on social media

The stolen items have been recovered and returned to the original owner. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

School bids for funds for new teaching block

Nigel Dando taking the Jill Dando News Centre to pupils at Ashcombe Primary School last year to help them run their journalism club and produce their Ashcombe Eye newspaper.

Review: Calendar Girls − Shaking up village life in spades

Calendar Girls.

Win tickets to see The Take That Experience in Weston

The Take That Experience.

Concerns raised over need for new school in Yatton

An artist impression of Yatton Primary School.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists