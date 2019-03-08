Advanced search

Weston's helicopter museum to host a vintage vehicle show

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 August 2019

A Vintage Bus and Steam Rally will take place at The Helicopter Museum

Archant

A vintage transport show will be making a return to Weston this weekend.

The Bus and Steam Rally will take place at the Helicopter Museum, in Locking Moor Road, on Sunday from 10am-4pm.

There will be a display of classic steam and open-top buses, alongside the Badgerline buses both old and new, at the home of the world's largest collection of helicopters.

The buses will also operate free tours around the town centre, up to Uphill, Birnbeck Pier and the Helicopter Museum, finishing with the grand departure along the seafront at 4pm.

Organiser Kelvin Amos said: "We have some fantastic classic vehicles taking part.

"The event is an opportunity to bring transport heritage to life and see these fantastic buses back on the streets of Weston.

"It will certainly bring back a lot of memories to a lot of people."

Entry to Weston's Helicopter Museum on Sunday will cost visitors £4.50-22.

