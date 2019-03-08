Road users to face 27 mile diversion

Road closure delayed Archant

Road users in Somerset will face a 27-mile diversion as an essential gas project takes place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A section of Pilcorn Street will close from Monday until August 16 while Wales and West are upgrading gas pipes in the area.

The road will be closed from the junction of St Medard to Lascot Hill.

The diversion route, which will be via the B3151, A371 and B3139, will be signposted.

Wales and West's programme controller for the area, Barry Sale, said: "This work will make sure the gas network is fit for the future and can play its part in delivering reliable and affordable green energy.

"Most of the gas network is underground and out of sight but it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Wedmore and the surrounding areas.

"We'll be working as safely and as quickly as possible to make sure the work is completed in a timely fashion, while keeping inconvenience to a minimum."