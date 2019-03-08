Jean raises money for Weston hospital

Jean takes on Ben Nevis Archant

A Weston-super-Mare woman took on a triathlon challenge to raise money for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jean Cooper receiving flowers Jean Cooper receiving flowers

Jean Cooper, aged 49, climbed Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the country, completed a 15,000ft sky dive and a 26.2-mile golf marathon at Weston Golf Club - all in the space of a week.

The challenge raised money for Weston General Hospital's oncology department on behalf of the golf club's captain's charity.

Jean said: "I've raised £2,000 for the charity.

"The climb was amazing, we started on a nice sunny day but we nearly got caught in a thunderstorm.

Jean Cooper during her skydive Jean Cooper during her skydive

"The sky dive was glorious, there were gorgeous clear blue skies.

"Ben Nevis took its toll on me and I could feel it in my knees while playing golf but I managed to complete 110 holes of golf in 15 hours."

Jean took conquered the Scottish peak on June 29.

On July 4, she did the sky dive in Salsbury, and free falling 10,000ft at 125mph and the golf challenge happened the following day.