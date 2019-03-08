Advanced search

Mother 'loses all hope' waste will be collected

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 September 2019

Claire's rubbish which is yet to be collected

Claire's rubbish which is yet to be collected

Archant

A disabled mother from Worle has slammed Biffa after months of inconsistent bin collections.

Claire Milne, aged 43, who suffers from primary lymphoedema which affects her mobility, has had three household waste collections since June - each time after raising a complaint with North Somerset Council.

Claire, who has a one-year-old child, has trouble walking short distances and the more she is on her feet, the worse she feels.

Therefore, Claire needs assisted collections meaning binmen have to collect rubbish from an area which she allocates as she cannot take the rubbish to the end of the driveway.

Claire says she has lost hope her bin collections will be done on time without her lodging a complaint.

She said: "I have only had three collections since moving here in May, and none of them have been done on the day.

"They're repeatedly marking my domestic waste on their system as collected when they haven't, each time I have to call up the council to have them collect it.

"They come when I complain but by the time they come, my bins are completely overflowing.

"One time, I had to  get my dad, who is in his 70s, come to my house and help push down rubbish  to avoid the bin overflowing.

"I just want to ask the chief executive how he would feel if this was happening to him?

"It has come to the point where I have just lost hope that the waste would be sorted, I'm beyond frustrated now.

"They manage to get everyone else's rubbish but mine."

Biffa's £50million waste and recycling contract is due to expire in 2024.

A council spokesman said the authority is looking into the issue.

They said: "We have had issues with our waste and recycling collections over the summer period and the standard of service has been below the required level.

"We have however seen significant improvements over the past two weeks."

Bin collections for food waste and recycling are weekly, where as general rubbish and garden waste is collected every two weeks.

Bins should be placed outside from 7am and could be collected up to 5pm on the collection day.

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Mother ‘loses all hope’ waste will be collected

Claire's rubbish which is yet to be collected

RNLI donations will fund new Weston lifeboat station

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston move into next round of the FA Cup after narrow win over Merthyr Town

Scott Laird celebrates scoring against Merthyr Town at The Optima Stadium

PICTURES: Kite festival returns to seafront

Bea, aged five, Monty, aged four, and Thea, aged eight, flying kites. Picture: Jeremy Long

Parish council to debate 170-home housing application

Roadworks at Arnolds Way roundabout in 2016 ahead of Bloor Homes' development.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists