Weston road closed overnight while council empties gullies

Part of Bridgwater Road will close overnight on Friday. Archant

Part of the A370 in Weston will close overnight next week.

The A370 Bridgwater Road will be closed from the junction with Broadway to the junction with Windwhistle Lane on Friday from 8pm to 6am.

North Somerset Council is closing the road to patch up the road surface, empty the gullies following heavy road and replace damaged guard rails.

A council spokesman said: "The closure will allow for carriageway patching, guard rail replacement and gully emptying works to take place."

There will be multi-phase traffic signals on the roundabout by Weston Hospital - where the A370 connects to Broadway - to manage the flow of traffic.

Anyone who needs to access the hospital, in Grange Road, is asked to use Uphill Road South while the works are completed.

To find out more details on the work, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadwork