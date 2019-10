A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google Google

A section of the A370 is closed following an accident.

Three cars collided near the petrol station in Bridgwater Road near Bleadon.

The carriageway between Lympsham Road and Bleadon Road is closed in both directions, and is likely to remain closed throughout the afternoon.

Traffic in the area is moving slowly and commuters are advised to use alternative routes if they can.