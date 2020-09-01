Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

A £395,000 scheme to improve the A370 between junction 21 and Congresbury will begin today (Tuesday).

The work, which will be carried out using a night-time road closure from 8pm-6am, will involve patching of the carriageway and footways, replacing damaged signs and fixing damaged ironworks.

The aim is to prepare the structure of the road for extensive surface dressing next year.

In order to minimise disruption, the work will be carried out in three phases:

Phase One – Tuesday to Thursday between the M5 junction 21 to Wick Road.

Phase Two – Friday to Tuesday from Wick Road to Puxton Lane. No work will be completed on Saturday or Sunday.

Phase Three – September 9 to 11 from Puxton Lane to Old Weston Road.

A signed diversion route will be in place.

Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for roads, said this was an important scheme that would help prolong the life of the road.

He said: “The A370 is a very busy route which receives considerable wear on a daily basis. These works will prepare the structure of the route ahead of surface dressing next year.

“There will be disruption, but we would urge people to be patient as the long-term benefits will out weight the short-term inconvenience.”

