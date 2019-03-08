Advanced search

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

PUBLISHED: 18:10 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 19 March 2019

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

Traffic is building on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare this evening (Tuesday) after a car crashed into a lamppost.

Police shut off part of the A370 outbound road at Malvern Tires at 5pm after a silver Nissan Qashqui veered off the road and hit a lamppost, knocking it to the floor.

The small closure has caused tailbacks to the Drove Road roundabout while work is done to clear the car.

People travelling out of town are warned to allow for extra time in their journey.

