Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare. sub

Traffic is building on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare this evening (Tuesday) after a car crashed into a lamppost.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare. A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

Police shut off part of the A370 outbound road at Malvern Tires at 5pm after a silver Nissan Qashqui veered off the road and hit a lamppost, knocking it to the floor.

The small closure has caused tailbacks to the Drove Road roundabout while work is done to clear the car.

People travelling out of town are warned to allow for extra time in their journey.