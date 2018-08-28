Advanced search

A370 in Weston closed after accident

PUBLISHED: 19:18 31 January 2019

Part of the A370 heading into Weston-super-Mare is closed. Picture: Google Maps

Part of the A370 heading into Weston-super-Mare is closed. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A major Weston-super-Mare road has been closed this evening (Thursday) following an accident.

The A370 between West Wick Roundabout and Airport Roundabout has been closed since 6.50pm and traffic is being redirected.

The road is blocked and there is very slow traffic on the inbound road into Weston.

Traffic is also building up on Queen’s Way, Summer Lane and around junction 21 of the M5.

Met Office issued a yellow and amber weather warning for snow and ice for parts of the South West which is expected to impact on travel.

Weston is under a yellow warning – the least serious – but large stretches of the A370 and A38 are under an amber warning.

The warning is in place from now until 9pm this evening.

North Somerset’s gritters have been out around the town and surrounding areas spreading salt on the roads but drivers are warned to take care if venturing out.

*More information will follow as we have it*

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

