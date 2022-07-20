Busy commuter route to close for FIVE-DAYS for resurfacing work

Woodborough Road through Winscombe will be closed for five days - Credit: Google

A busy commuter road through North Somerset will be closed for five days as 'essential improvements' are carried out.

A 12km diversion route will be in place as the A371 Woodborough Road, in Winscombe, undergoes a 24-hour closure to prolong the life of the key route with resurfacing works.

Access will be maintained for residents and nearby businesses only, say highways bosses.

Cllr Steve Hogg has asked drivers to remain patient as the council carries out extensive road improvements.

North Somerset Council's (NSC) executive for transport has asked for patience from drivers while the £40,000 scheme is carried out.

Cllr Steve Hogg said: "We appreciate that this scheme will cause some disruption on this busy route.

"We would ask drivers to avoid the area if possible and be patient while this essential maintenance takes place."

The closure will start at 8am on Monday (July 25) and run until July 29.

Signage will be in place throughout the works advising that businesses are open as usual and traffic marshals will be positioned at key locations to advise on access arrangements.

The works are a major part of the authority's ongoing, low-cost annual maintenance programme which will prolong the life of the road, improve skid resistance and make it safer to drive on.

These improvements follow the council's announcement that major travel disruption is to be expected across Weston and North Somerset as part of its surface dressing scheme - costing close to £800,000.

These plans, currently underway, affect the A38 at Redhill, the A370 south of Weston, the A369 Martcombe Road in Easton-in-Gordano and the B3130 Chew Road in Winford.

Back in 2016, the North Somerset stretch of the road had been listed among the 50 most-dangerous highways in England.

Back in 2016, the North Somerset stretch of the road had been listed among the 50 most-dangerous highways in England.

This lead to the Department for Transport allocating a portion of a £175million kitty to North Somerset Council to improve the road and make it safer.