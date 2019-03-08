Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A busy road which connects Weston to Banwell will be closed next weekend so an 'outdated' bridge can be demolished.

The pedestrian footbridge over the A371 near Locking Primary School will be razed, as it does not comply with disability regulations and is reaching the end of its lifespan.

The work has been commissioned by North Somerset Council, and the road will be closed from 8pm on August 16 to 6am on August 19.

Closures will be in place from the Elm Tree Road junction to McCrae Road, meaning people will be unable to travel directly between Weston and Banwell. However, diversions will be in place and bus services will not be affected.

Homeowners in Locking Parklands will have access to their properties at all times.

The footbridge will eventually be replaced by a signalled pedestrian crossing.

Cllr James Tonkin, the council's executive member responsible for highways, said: "We have scheduled the removal of the footbridge to take place over a weekend during the school holidays to minimise any disruption.

"We will also be making the most of the road closure by carrying out other works in the area, saving money and time."

The bridge was built in 1965 and has long been viewed as an inadequate crossing provision for a busy road - forcing parents with pushchairs and people in wheelchairs to cross the highway without the safety of a signalled pedestrian crossing.

The project is linked to the ongoing creation of the North-South Link Road, which will run through Locking Parklands, linking the A371 to the A370.

A council spokesman added: "A signed diversion route will be in place via the A371 to Banwell, A368 to Churchill, A38 to Langford, B3133 to Congresbury, A370 to the airport roundabout at Weston and A371 to Locking.

"Temporary signalised crossings for pedestrians have been installed to replace the footbridge and, when completed, the new junction of the A371 and North-South Link Road will include a fully signalised set of pedestrian crossings and connecting paths.

"Other works to be carried out during the road closure include removing a traffic island and providing associated surfacing, duct crossings, extending the narrow lanes barriers and applying road markings."