Busy route through Winscombe to remain closed after road partially collapses

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 August 2020

The A38 will remain closed until Friday to enable the road to be repaired.

A section of the A38 in Winscombe will remain closed until Friday after a burst water mains pipe caused part of the road to collapse.

North Somerset Council closed the road on August 14 following a report of significant damage to the carriageway on the A38.

A burst water main caused the road structure to partially collapse and the road was closed from the junction of Oakridge Lane to the A371 Sidcot Lane junction.

Bristol Water excavated the road to determine the extent of the damage and found problems across both carriageways.

They worked throughout the weekend to repair the water mains pipe and they now need to carry out extensive work to fix the road.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader of North Somerset Council is asking drivers to be patient while the road is closed.

He said: “We appreciate that this is a key route but safety has to come first.

“We are working with Bristol Water to ensure that the work is completed as quickly as possible.

“We are also in close contact with colleagues at Bristol Airport, Highways England and the police.

“If you do need to get to the airport during the road closure we would urge you to allow extra time for the journey.”

Bristol Water needs to rebuild the structure of the carriageway, resurface the road and replace the kerbs and other damaged areas.

The aim is to complete the works ahead of the weekend traffic.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and use the signed diversion route.

Motorists are also being warned of the closure on warning signs on the M5 and where the A38 joins the A370.

