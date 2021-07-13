Care home residents raise money for Alzheimer's charity

Published: 2:12 PM July 13, 2021

Care home residents raised £100 for a charity by selling cakes.

Residents of Abbeygate Residential Care Home, in Beach Road, participated in selling cupcakes to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Children enjoying a cake. - Credit: Abbeygate

They helped to decorate the tables set up by staff and sold goods to friends, family and passerbys.

The residents also helped to spread the word of dementia to all who came along and enjoyed their treats.

Residents raised £100 through the cake sale. - Credit: Abbeygate

Kara Weymouth, manager of Abbeygate, said: "Their community participation and dedication to the society has not stopped since arriving in a care home.

"Their fantastic efforts and time allowed them to raise £100 for a worthy cause, which they were extremely pleased and proud of.

"They also did this under Covid safety conditions to ensure the safety of themselves and others, highlighting their resilience to what they have had to endure over the past year."