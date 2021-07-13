News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Care home residents raise money for Alzheimer's charity

person

Henry Woodsford & Tom Wright

Published: 2:12 PM July 13, 2021   
Residents raised £100 through the cake sale.

Residents raised £100 through the cake sale. - Credit: Abbeygate

Care home residents raised £100 for a charity by selling cakes.

Residents of Abbeygate Residential Care Home, in Beach Road, participated in selling cupcakes to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Children enjoying a cake.

Children enjoying a cake. - Credit: Abbeygate

They helped to decorate the tables set up by staff and sold goods to friends, family and passerbys.

The residents also helped to spread the word of dementia to all who came along and enjoyed their treats. 

Residents raised £100 through the cake sale.

Residents raised £100 through the cake sale. - Credit: Abbeygate

Kara Weymouth, manager of Abbeygate, said: "Their community participation and dedication to the society has not stopped since arriving in a care home.

"Their fantastic efforts and time allowed them to raise £100 for a worthy cause, which they were extremely pleased and proud of.

"They also did this under Covid safety conditions to ensure the safety of themselves and others, highlighting their resilience to what they have had to endure over the past year."

Residents raised £100 through the cake sale.

Residents raised £100 through the cake sale. - Credit: Abbeygate 

Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: How Euro 2020 brought Weston together
  2. 2 Third planning application for 60 homes in village refused
  3. 3 Sharp rise in Covid cases caused by Delta variant in North Somerset
  1. 4 Man pushes woman to the ground in A38 assault
  2. 5 Police appeal after criminal damage in Weston town centre
  3. 6 Bid for £15million to transform flagship sites in Weston
  4. 7 Various year groups isolating following rising Covid cases at school
  5. 8 Town centre pub reopens with revamped menu and live music offerings
  6. 9 Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston
  7. 10 Trips to Steep Holm Island to restart next week
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the proposed Burger Kind drive-thru.

Could former restaurant become drive-thru burger facility?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Somewhere To Go shop

Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Balloon launch at Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport

Mass balloon launch across North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Steven Paul Craig, aged 57, of Brailsford Crescent in York, has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Kirk. 

Avon and Somerset Police

Teenagers arrested after police find knives and cannabis in Worle

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus