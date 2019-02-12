Advanced search

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

PUBLISHED: 09:40 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 03 March 2019

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Highways England

A lorry has crashed on the M5 in North Somerset this morning (Sunday), causing long delays in both directions.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has closed the motorway following the incident, Highways England has said.

The lorry jack-knifed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 19 (Clevedon) and 20 (Portishead/Gordano).

Firefighters are also on the scene.

Traffic is building in both directions approaching the stricken lorry.

Early estimations by Traffic England state it the road will not be fully operational until lunchtime.

A Highways England spokesman said shortly before 11am that the outside lane is being cleared to allow trapped traffic through.

Queues are already forming back towards junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) on the northbound side, towards junction 23 (Bridgwater).

Southbound there is less of a delay, but motorists can expect some disruption.

Southbound there is less of a delay, but motorists can expect some disruption.

The accident on the M5 will likely see the A370 be busier than normal between Weston and Bristol, but so far delays appear to be minimal.

Highways England has set up a diversion route, telling motorists to exit the motorway at junction 21 and head along the A370 through Congresbury, Cleeve, Backwell and Flax Bourton.

Drivers can then take the A4 Portway to Avonmouth and rejoin the M5 at junction 18A.

Yatton High Street is also partly closed today as roadworks are being carried out by Bristol Water.

