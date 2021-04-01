Pop-up campsite to reopen at popular activity centre
- Credit: Mendip Activity Centre
An activity centre is reopening its secret pop-up campsite to enable families to enjoy outdoor adventures this summer.
Mendip Activity Centre, in Churchill, had to close its doors in March due to the pandemic – with school camps and outdoor education put on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The activity centre, in Lyncombe Drive, had to adapt fast to survive. Staff converted their 250-acre outdoor education centre into a pop-up, off-grid family adventure campsite, known as Mendip Basecamp.
The camp was a sell-out – saving the company and more than 50 jobs. With outdoor education still under threat, staff will be transforming the centre into a pop-up family campsite again this summer.
David Eddins, managing director of Mendip Activity Centre said: “We are excited to be able to open Basecamp again for one more summer. It’s been a tough year for everyone and this is a perfect opportunity for families to reconnect with the great outdoors and give their children a well-earned outdoor adventure this summer. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”
Mendip Basecamp is the ideal location for a family staycation. The site is surrounded by ancient woodland, and visitors can try out some of the activities on offer including floodlit skiing, snowboarding, tobogganing, rock climbing, archery, axe throwing, caving, canoeing, kayaking, bushcraft, frisbee golf and rifle shooting.
Senior instructor Chloe White said: “It’s great to see families taking part in activities together, especially those whose children have missed out on their school camps. Families have been impressed with our facilities and how much we have to offer here - everything from canoeing to axe throwing.”
Families can camp where they like, with a camp fire available for every pitch. The campsite also includes all the essential luxuries such as flushing toilets, hot showers and a licensed country lodge, beer garden and café on site.
Tents, complete with bunk beds, and a sofa can be hired, or guests can rent an indoor bunk room in the country lodge. The lodge also serves breakfast, lunch and pizzas as well as local beers and ciders.
Mendip Basecamp is open to campers and campervans under 2.7m from May 28.