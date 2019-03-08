Weston Grand Pier seeks talent for Halloween Unfairground extravaganza

The Grand Piers Halloween Unfairground will open next month.Picture: Westons Grand Pier Weston's Grand Pier

A popular Halloween event will return to a Weston pier next month.

Talented actors are urged to come forward to take part in the shows.

The pier's pavilion will be transformed into a petrifying palace of peril and scare performers will lurk in and around its themed zones during fright-night activities.

Event manager at Weston's Grand Pier, Hollie Otley, said: "We are looking for people who can bring high levels of energy, improvisation techniques and dedication to the team.

"We have a range of roles available which may involve working outside with a variety of special smoke, scent, lighting and sound effects."

The pier's event will take place from October 24 to November 2 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk or call 01934 620238.

To apply for a scare actor position or to find out more, email events@grandpier.co.uk