Weston Grand Pier seeks talent for Halloween Unfairground extravaganza
PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 September 2019
Weston's Grand Pier
A popular Halloween event will return to a Weston pier next month.
Talented actors are urged to come forward to take part in the shows.
The pier's pavilion will be transformed into a petrifying palace of peril and scare performers will lurk in and around its themed zones during fright-night activities.
Event manager at Weston's Grand Pier, Hollie Otley, said: "We are looking for people who can bring high levels of energy, improvisation techniques and dedication to the team.
"We have a range of roles available which may involve working outside with a variety of special smoke, scent, lighting and sound effects."
The pier's event will take place from October 24 to November 2 at 7pm.
Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk or call 01934 620238.
To apply for a scare actor position or to find out more, email events@grandpier.co.uk