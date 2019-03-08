Charity thanks volunteers with trip to Weston attraction

Addaction volunteers at the Sand Sculpture Festival. Archant

A drug and alcohol charity treated its dedicated volunteers with a trip to Weston-super-Mare Sand Sculpture Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To celebrate National Volunteers Week, a few volunteers from Addaction North Somerset were given a guided tour of the attraction by the team behind the festival.

Volunteers are vital to Addaction services and across the UK the charity has 718 volunteers who have collectively contributed 215,400 hours this year.

This is just one of a series of events the drug and alcohol charity runs to say thank you to volunteers for their time, passion and commitment.