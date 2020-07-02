Advanced search

Win

WIN: Virtual party for the family

PUBLISHED: 17:30 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 02 July 2020

Ade Bowen has been performing for 19 years. Picture: Ade Bowen

Ade Bowen has been performing for 19 years. Picture: Ade Bowen

Archant

A children’s entertainer is celebrating 19 years of performing.

To mark the occasion, Ade Bowen will offer three readers a virtual party.

The party includes seven party games which can be played with siblings or parents and children, a magic trick and a party dance. To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question below.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Ade Bowen competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

The competition deadline is 10am on July 9.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: How long has Ade Bowen been performing?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested in Weston murder investigation after man dies

Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Weston restaurateur banned from managing companies for six years

Alan Vinnicombe has been banned from running a business for six years after failing to maintain a company’s books and records.

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Most Read

Five arrested in Weston murder investigation after man dies

Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Weston restaurateur banned from managing companies for six years

Alan Vinnicombe has been banned from running a business for six years after failing to maintain a company’s books and records.

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

McMillan and Wyatt lead Covid-19 Open Pairs League at St Andrews

Bowlers are back in action at Weston's St Andrews

Hornettes Ladies looking to use last season as stepping stone towards future sucess

Hornettes Ladies will be teaming up with Hope Health ahead of the 2020/21 season. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography.

Man charged with Weston town centre murder

A man has been charged with murder in Weston. Picture: Mark Atherton

WATCH: Video looks back on more than 100 days of coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation from 10 Downing Street on March 23.