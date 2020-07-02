Win

WIN: Virtual party for the family

Ade Bowen has been performing for 19 years. Picture: Ade Bowen Archant

A children’s entertainer is celebrating 19 years of performing.

To mark the occasion, Ade Bowen will offer three readers a virtual party.

The party includes seven party games which can be played with siblings or parents and children, a magic trick and a party dance. To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question below.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Ade Bowen competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

The competition deadline is 10am on July 9.

