Weston author releases spooky children's book for Halloween

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:00 PM October 20, 2021   
Ade Bowen with his new book.

Ade Bowen with his new book. - Credit: Ade Bowen

A children's author has released a spine-chilling new book out in time for Halloween.

The Dark Chronicles of Weston-super-Mare is volume one in a series of short horror stories for children based in or around Weston, written by Ade Bowen.

Volume one has three stories. The first is about The Shadow Man, a strange creature that has haunted a teenager ever since his mother's tragic accident.  

Another is a period tale about supernatural occurrence's based in Victorian Weston, when two young children arrive at the train station on a full moon and their uncle fails to pick them up.

Both Dark Chronicles and Treasure of the Weston Witch are available from Ade through Facebook (@creativeade) or on his website www.adebowen.co.uk in time for Halloween.

Ade will be reading them live at the Weston super Scare events on October 25 in The Stable Games Room, in High Street.
 

