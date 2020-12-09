News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury Home > News

Villages host advent window trails

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:08 AM December 9, 2020   
Blagdon Christmas window

A Christmas window in Blagdon's advent trail. - Credit: Blagdon Village website

Villages in North Somerset are spreading some festive cheer by holding advent window trails to raise money for worthy causes. 

A new Christmas window will be illuminated in Uphill each night as a countdown to Christmas. 

The trail has been created for everyone to enjoy until January 1 and visitors are encouraged to make a donation to Weston Hospicecare through the JustGiving by logging on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/uphilladventwindows 

Maps can be downloaded from Uphill Village Society’s website

Villagers in Blagdon have also been lighting up the wintry nights with a colourful advent trail. 


The event has been organised by Blagdon Baptist Church to support the village primary school, Weston Hospicecare and Home for Good. 

To donate to the appeal, log on to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BlagdonBaptistChurch 

Maps are available from Blagdon’s Village Website Facebook page. 

An advent trail is also taking place in Milton. For details, visit Milton Advent Window Trail on Facebook.  



Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Doctor resigns from Weston General Hospital's A&E department

Lisa Crichton

person

North Somerset Council

Businesses refused to reopen after lockdown due to staff safety fears in...

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Weston family who had home transformed featured on DIY SOS

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Christmas

Grand Pier's future uncertain as Weston enters tier 3

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus