Villages host advent window trails

Published: 10:08 AM December 9, 2020

Villages in North Somerset are spreading some festive cheer by holding advent window trails to raise money for worthy causes.

A new Christmas window will be illuminated in Uphill each night as a countdown to Christmas.

The trail has been created for everyone to enjoy until January 1 and visitors are encouraged to make a donation to Weston Hospicecare through the JustGiving by logging on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/uphilladventwindows

Maps can be downloaded from Uphill Village Society’s website.

Villagers in Blagdon have also been lighting up the wintry nights with a colourful advent trail.





The event has been organised by Blagdon Baptist Church to support the village primary school, Weston Hospicecare and Home for Good.

To donate to the appeal, log on to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BlagdonBaptistChurch

Maps are available from Blagdon’s Village Website Facebook page.

An advent trail is also taking place in Milton. For details, visit Milton Advent Window Trail on Facebook.







