Affordable housing plan to 1,000 new homes built

Locking Parklands where some of the homes will be built. Contributed

A provider of affordable housing is to build 1,000 new homes in North Somerset after receiving a £150million funding boost.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alliance Homes, which is based in Weston-super-Mare, plans to build the homes across four sites in Churchill, Sandford, Locking Parklands and Weston Airfield.

Louise Swain, chief executive at Alliance Homes, said the homes would help tackle the shortage of affordable housing in North Somerset.

She said: “We are delighted to have received this funding.

“We hope the homes will improve the lives of our customers and benefit the communities in which we operate.

“The shortage of affordable housing remains high on the national agenda, so we’re playing our part to tackle this.”

Funding for the construction comes from investment group MIDIS.

Gareth Edwards, associate director of MIDIS, said the company backed the plan to ‘support North Somerset social infrastructure needs’.