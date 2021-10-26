Age UK looking for North Somerset volunteers

Published: 1:01 PM October 26, 2021

Age UK Somerset is looking for volunteers for its new walk and talk project. - Credit: Age UK Somerset

A charity for the elderly has called on people to volunteer for its latest service, which matches members up with an older person once a week for a walk and talk.

Age UK Somerset's Active Befriending scheme will run for an eight-week trial period to improve the mental and physical well-being of those who depend on its services.

The South West charity is made up of more than 250 volunteers.

A spokesman for Age UK Somerset said: "Loneliness is endemic among the older population, and for many, this is coupled with anxieties about going out following such a long time indoors.

"The newly created Active Befriending service aims to address the needs and anxieties of older people and help them to rebuild their confidence and renew their enjoyment of, and feel the benefit of being outside."

To get involved with the project, email volunteers@ageuksomerset.org.uk or call 01823 345623