Air ambulance sees busiest year on record in 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:13 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 14 January 2020

GWAACS base near BristolPICTURE: AMARC

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) attended five call outs per day on average across the West Country last year.

The charity had a six per cent increase to call outs in the previous year which makes it GWAAC's busiest yet. More than 250 incidents took place in North Somerset in 2019.

The air ambulance and critical care service, which is charity funded, provides emergency medical care to the most seriously ill or injured people across Bristol, Bath and North East Somerset, North Somerset, Gloucestershire and South Gloucestershire.

A former patient of the charity, Chris Hickey, said: "It saved my life.

"I had a sudden cardiac arrest and without the air ambulance, I wouldn't be here today. You just never know when you might need the service."

The charity requires £4million to keep running. To donate, log on to www.greatwesternairambulance.com/donate

