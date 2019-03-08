Local air ambulance charity needs volunteers

Volunteers needed to join ground crew at GWAAC and raise awareness Archant

An air ambulance charity is calling for volunteers to join its ground crew this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) volunteers are needed to help out at summer events, arranging bucket collections, talking to community groups and even dressing up as the charity's beloved mascot, Charlie the Critical Bear.

GWAAC works to provide emergency care treatment to the most critically ill and injured at the scene.

From January to May this year, they have attended 110 jobs in North Somerset and 792 across the region.

Volunteer co-ordinator, Claire Harmer, said: "The summer months are always a busy time for us with many great community events coming up and it's a great opportunity for us to get some of our lovely volunteers out there raising awareness of what we do."

To volunteer, contact Claire Harmer on claire.harmer@gwaac.com or visit www.gwaac.com/volunteer.