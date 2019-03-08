Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Local air ambulance charity needs volunteers

PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 June 2019

Volunteers needed to join ground crew at GWAAC and raise awareness

Volunteers needed to join ground crew at GWAAC and raise awareness

Archant

An air ambulance charity is calling for volunteers to join its ground crew this summer.

Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) volunteers are needed to help out at summer events, arranging bucket collections, talking to community groups and even dressing up as the charity's beloved mascot, Charlie the Critical Bear.

GWAAC works to provide emergency care treatment to the most critically ill and injured at the scene.

From January to May this year, they have attended 110 jobs in North Somerset and 792 across the region.

Volunteer co-ordinator, Claire Harmer, said: "The summer months are always a busy time for us with many great community events coming up and it's a great opportunity for us to get some of our lovely volunteers out there raising awareness of what we do."

To volunteer, contact Claire Harmer on claire.harmer@gwaac.com or visit www.gwaac.com/volunteer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Local air ambulance charity needs volunteers

Volunteers needed to join ground crew at GWAAC and raise awareness

Picture Past: June 27, 1969 – Mysterious explosion damages Worle bungalow

A group of brownies try the lucky dip at Congresbury Summer Fete and Rose Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Comedian Rhys James to perform in Bristol

Rhys James.

Update: M5 open again, but area is still congested

Travel news.

Boris Johnson visits Somerset to boost Conservative leadership campaign

Boris Johnson with James Heappey MP, Neville Coles, staff and pupils at King Alfred School in Highbridge. Picture: Weston Mercury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists