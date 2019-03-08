Local air ambulance charity needs volunteers
PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 June 2019
Archant
An air ambulance charity is calling for volunteers to join its ground crew this summer.
Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) volunteers are needed to help out at summer events, arranging bucket collections, talking to community groups and even dressing up as the charity's beloved mascot, Charlie the Critical Bear.
GWAAC works to provide emergency care treatment to the most critically ill and injured at the scene.
From January to May this year, they have attended 110 jobs in North Somerset and 792 across the region.
Volunteer co-ordinator, Claire Harmer, said: "The summer months are always a busy time for us with many great community events coming up and it's a great opportunity for us to get some of our lovely volunteers out there raising awareness of what we do."
To volunteer, contact Claire Harmer on claire.harmer@gwaac.com or visit www.gwaac.com/volunteer.