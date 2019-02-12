Video

Massive plane shaped like ‘flying whale’ spotted over Worle

Airbus BelugaXL. Picture: Airbus Archant

Sightings of a massive areoplane shaped like a ‘flying whale’ have been reported in Worle.

The Airbus BelugaXL began its debut flight across the UK earlier this afternoon.

The plane, which took-off from Tolouse Airport in France at 1pm, entered the sky over Marlbrough Drive around 2.45pm.

A Mercury reader photographed the plane as it returned home from Airbus’s UK headquarters in Filton.

BelugaXL measures 63 metres and weighs 125,000kg.

The huge aircraft will enter service later in the year after completing its 12-month-long testing period.

