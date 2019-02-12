Advanced search

Massive plane shaped like ‘flying whale’ spotted over Worle

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 February 2019

Airbus BelugaXL. Picture: Airbus

Airbus BelugaXL. Picture: Airbus

Archant

Sightings of a massive areoplane shaped like a ‘flying whale’ have been reported in Worle.

The Airbus BelugaXL began its debut flight across the UK earlier this afternoon.

The plane, which took-off from Tolouse Airport in France at 1pm, entered the sky over Marlbrough Drive around 2.45pm.

A Mercury reader photographed the plane as it returned home from Airbus’s UK headquarters in Filton.

BelugaXL measures 63 metres and weighs 125,000kg.

The huge aircraft will enter service later in the year after completing its 12-month-long testing period.

To upload your pictures of the Airbus BelugaXL, which could appear in the Mercury, visit www.iwitness24.co.uk

