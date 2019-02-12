Burnham and Weston Air Cadets seeking new members

Weston and Burnham Air Cadets are looking for new recruits

Burnham and Highbridge, and Weston-super-Mare Air Cadets will be hosting an open evening as part of a recruitment drive to encourage more young people to join the squadron.

The groups are also looking to recruit several adult volunteers to help run activities.

Those interested should be 20 or over and physically fit, no previous experience is needed as full training will be given.

A background in the forces is not essential but would be beneficial.

The open evening will take place at the Weston squadrons headquarters, in Shipham close on March 12 at 7.45pm, and is a chance for potential adult staff and cadet recruits aged 12 (Year 8 at school) and 17 to see what the cadets is about.

The group offers teens a wide variety of activities including gliding, powered flying, adventure training, field craft, rifle shooting, as well as first aid and radio operations training.

Former cadets often go onto have careers in the RAF, with 50 per cent of flightcrew former cadets.

Civilian instructor Jeff Jackson said: “Due to several of our cadets moving on to further education our number is depleted so we are keen to recruit new members.

“Members have learnt to fly in our flight simulators, competed in sports events, gained qualifications in public services and aviation studies, and regularly visit RAF stations.”

For more information contact Flt Lt Chris Garrett on oc.290@aircadets.org