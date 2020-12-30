Advanced search

Funeral directors hosts memorial service

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 December 2019

Tony Lock at the service. Picture: AJ Lock

Tony Lock at the service. Picture: AJ Lock

Archant

A funeral director hosted a service to remember loved ones who passed away during the year.

AJ Lock Caring Funerals held a memorial service at Kewstoke church for all the families they have worked with this year.

Lots of families attended for an emotional time.

A candle-lighting ceremony was held at the end of the service, and Taylor Royce, aged seven, bravely stood in front of the congregation and read a poem about grief and bereavement.

An AJ Lock spokesman said: "A special thank you to the church for its help and support in making it a wonderful night.

"We must also thank all the staff and family members who help serving coffee and mince pies.

"We were grateful for all the donations and raffle tickets that were purchased on the night, with all proceeds given to the church, which will use it to maintain the building."

