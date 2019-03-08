Village dog show held in husband's memory
PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 August 2019
Archant
Dog lovers from around the county entered their pet into a village show to compete for sought-after prizes at the weekend.
Strong winds and heavy rain forced organisers to bring Mark's Companion Dog Show inside the village hall, in Vole Road, on Sunday.
Event organiser Alison Smale said: "The show was very successful.
"We had 76 entries and raised a few hundred pounds for the Brain Tumour Support charity.
"We chose the cause because one of our members' husbands died from a brain tumour 18 months ago, so it was great to see so many people turn-out in support."
Dogs including greyhounds and miniature schnauzers took part in the show.
Alison continues: "The event was brought inside due to bad weather conditions, which actually seemed to help visitor numbers.
"Everyone had a whale of a time and there were no dog fallings out, which helped hugely."