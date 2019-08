Village dog show held in husband's memory

Reese Pepperd with Arthurs Best In Show trophy presented by Lynn White, widow of Al. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Dog lovers from around the county entered their pet into a village show to compete for sought-after prizes at the weekend.

Winner of the open class entry Andy Tottle with his Whippet Kell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Winner of the open class entry Andy Tottle with his Whippet Kell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Strong winds and heavy rain forced organisers to bring Mark's Companion Dog Show inside the village hall, in Vole Road, on Sunday.

Event organiser Alison Smale said: "The show was very successful.

"We had 76 entries and raised a few hundred pounds for the Brain Tumour Support charity.

"We chose the cause because one of our members' husbands died from a brain tumour 18 months ago, so it was great to see so many people turn-out in support."

Dogs including greyhounds and miniature schnauzers took part in the show.

Alison continues: "The event was brought inside due to bad weather conditions, which actually seemed to help visitor numbers.

"Everyone had a whale of a time and there were no dog fallings out, which helped hugely."