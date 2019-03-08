Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Village dog show held in husband's memory

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 August 2019

Reese Pepperd with Arthurs Best In Show trophy presented by Lynn White, widow of Al. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Reese Pepperd with Arthurs Best In Show trophy presented by Lynn White, widow of Al. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Dog lovers from around the county entered their pet into a village show to compete for sought-after prizes at the weekend.

Winner of the open class entry Andy Tottle with his Whippet Kell. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWinner of the open class entry Andy Tottle with his Whippet Kell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Strong winds and heavy rain forced organisers to bring Mark's Companion Dog Show inside the village hall, in Vole Road, on Sunday.

Event organiser Alison Smale said: "The show was very successful.

"We had 76 entries and raised a few hundred pounds for the Brain Tumour Support charity.

"We chose the cause because one of our members' husbands died from a brain tumour 18 months ago, so it was great to see so many people turn-out in support."

Reese Pepperd with Arthurs Best In Show trophy presented by Lynn White, widow of Al. Picture: MARK ATHERTONReese Pepperd with Arthurs Best In Show trophy presented by Lynn White, widow of Al. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dogs including greyhounds and miniature schnauzers took part in the show.

Alison continues: "The event was brought inside due to bad weather conditions, which actually seemed to help visitor numbers.

"Everyone had a whale of a time and there were no dog fallings out, which helped hugely."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston aunt who let nephew sleep in bed with registered sex offender spared jail

The woman was given a 20-month sentence suspended for 18 months at Bristol Crown Court.

Weather warning issued for Weston

Heavy rain is expected in Weston today. Picture: Terry Kelly

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston aunt who let nephew sleep in bed with registered sex offender spared jail

The woman was given a 20-month sentence suspended for 18 months at Bristol Crown Court.

Weather warning issued for Weston

Heavy rain is expected in Weston today. Picture: Terry Kelly

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Dementia patients prescribed ‘inappropriate’ drugs

Tablets and pills

Weston Jets end best season with defeat to defending champions Exeter Spitfires

Marshall Hanney and Nick Hodder during their game with Exeter Spitfires at Robson Field

Cricket: Somerset say goodbye to Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali (pic Alex Davidson)

Bartlett wants Weston to raise levels at Hayes

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Village dog show held in husband’s memory

Reese Pepperd with Arthurs Best In Show trophy presented by Lynn White, widow of Al. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists