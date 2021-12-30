News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Aldi wants new Somerset suppliers for 2022

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:48 AM December 30, 2021
Aldi calls on suppliers in Somerset to get in touch.

Aldi is calling on suppliers in Somerset to get in touch. - Credit: Aldi

Aldi has announced it wants to recruit more than 100 British food suppliers in 2022 - including in Somerset.

The shop wants to hear from producers in the county as it looks to increase its spend with British suppliers by £3.5 billion a year in 2025.

Chief executive of Aldi UK, Giles Hurley, said: "This latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future. 

"Whether it’s a brand-new business or a well-established one, Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys.

"We are now on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses."

Around 40 per cent of fresh produce sold at Aldi is currently produced in Great Britain.

Suppliers from Somerset are being encouraged to visit the Aldi website at aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woodspring Priory: The trials and tribulations
  2. 2 Retail premises could become a home: Planning applications
  3. 3 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  1. 4 Best walking spots in Somerset, as told by a 1927 guide book
  2. 5 Weston woman lost FIVE STONE - and is now premier league netball player!
  3. 6 PICTURES: Scores turn out for Weston's Christmas Cracker 10k
  4. 7 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset
  5. 8 New round of grants for hospitality and leisure firms
  6. 9 Council receives Royal Pier Hotel planning application
  7. 10 Woman dies after being struck by ad board on Weston Grand Pier
South West
Somerset News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jonny landed the role of Passenger in Doctor Who after a friend sent him a Facebook advertisement.

TV

Weston man lands Doctor Who role after answering Facebook ad

Carrington Walker

person
MoD weapons testing site St Thomas Head Weston-super-Mare North Somerset

Exclusive

REVEALED: How a secret military base lost explosives near Weston in 2002

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating the incident. Picture: Mark Atherton

Avon and Somerset Police

Investigation underway as multiple women report man following them

Carrington Walker

person
Backwell urges North Somerset to adopt civil parking enforcement.

North Somerset Council

Double yellow lines to be removed in areas of Weston

Carrington Walker

person