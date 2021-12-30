Aldi wants new Somerset suppliers for 2022

Aldi is calling on suppliers in Somerset to get in touch. - Credit: Aldi

Aldi has announced it wants to recruit more than 100 British food suppliers in 2022 - including in Somerset.

The shop wants to hear from producers in the county as it looks to increase its spend with British suppliers by £3.5 billion a year in 2025.

Chief executive of Aldi UK, Giles Hurley, said: "This latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future.

"Whether it’s a brand-new business or a well-established one, Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys.

"We are now on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses."

Around 40 per cent of fresh produce sold at Aldi is currently produced in Great Britain.

Suppliers from Somerset are being encouraged to visit the Aldi website at aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.