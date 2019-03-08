Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cancer Research UK supporters raise thousands with knitting event

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 March 2019

Fundraisers at the knit-in event last week. Picture: Cancer Research UK

Fundraisers at the knit-in event last week. Picture: Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK

Weston Football Club hosted a charity knitting event last week to see who could create the longest piece.

Every year the town’s Cancer Research UK branch invites crafters to pop along and take part in a major fundraiser on March 14.

A group spokesman believes the night was a big success with lots of money raised.

They said: “An excited group of 54 knitters took part in the annual knit-in.

“This event has been held annually for more than 40 years.

“It was attended by surgeon Nick Gallegos who spoke about current advances in the treatment of breast cancer and the charity’s Somerset county patron, Major Oliver Howard, was seen measuring the longest knit of the night – it proved to be another win for Alison Ash.”

The final fundraising total is not yet known but it is expected to reach thousands of pounds, in part thanks to the raffle which brought in £134.

In the past financial year local supporters of CRUK have helped raise £29,000.

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

‘Unbelievable’ – Weston diner’s daily takings stolen with woman’s bag from behind bar

Lucys bag was taken from Weston-super-Mares Browns Stateside Diner on March 12. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

‘Unbelievable’ – Weston diner’s daily takings stolen with woman’s bag from behind bar

Lucys bag was taken from Weston-super-Mares Browns Stateside Diner on March 12. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger

Boxing star who almost died after title fight to run Weston’s half marathon

Nick Blackwell celebrates his victory over John Ryder in their British middleweight title fight at the O2 Arena, London in 2015 (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

Young musicians from schools presented with awards

Competitors in the Mendip Rotary Young Musician competition. Picture: John Mander

Big Worle reopens after £9k revamp

Big Worle celebrating it's refurbishment with a grand reopening. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Open meetings held to discuss homeless centre’s success

Weston Night Assessment Centre opened its doors during the bad weather last week.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists