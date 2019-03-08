Cancer Research UK supporters raise thousands with knitting event

Fundraisers at the knit-in event last week. Picture: Cancer Research UK Cancer Research UK

Weston Football Club hosted a charity knitting event last week to see who could create the longest piece.

Every year the town’s Cancer Research UK branch invites crafters to pop along and take part in a major fundraiser on March 14.

A group spokesman believes the night was a big success with lots of money raised.

They said: “An excited group of 54 knitters took part in the annual knit-in.

“This event has been held annually for more than 40 years.

“It was attended by surgeon Nick Gallegos who spoke about current advances in the treatment of breast cancer and the charity’s Somerset county patron, Major Oliver Howard, was seen measuring the longest knit of the night – it proved to be another win for Alison Ash.”

The final fundraising total is not yet known but it is expected to reach thousands of pounds, in part thanks to the raffle which brought in £134.

In the past financial year local supporters of CRUK have helped raise £29,000.