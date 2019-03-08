Peado faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

A paedophile could face up to three years in jail after police found more than 26,000 indecent images and videos of children on computers seized from his home.

Allen Maconachie's rented Weston home was raided by police after they had received an online tip off, a court was told this week.

A substantial amount of computer equipment belonging to the 45-year-old was seized by police from the Kensington Road address, during the raid on July 14.

Maconachie, who has since moved to Poppy Road in Somerton, pleaded guilty to possessing 252 category A, 192 category B, and 25,635 category C images and videos, at a hearing at North Somerset Courthouse on Tuesday.

Maconachie told magistrates that he took full responsibility for his actions.

Magistrates opted to send Maconachie to Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on November 20, due to the volume of the images and videos, plus the young age of the children within them.